Ukraine's military has retaken roughly 200 square miles of territory from Russian forces since the beginning of October, primarily from its ongoing counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address Thursday night.

Why it matters: Russia is in retreat on two fronts — in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts — after Ukraine launched massive counteroffensives in those regions in late August and recaptured large swaths of territory.

Since late August, Ukraine has also recaptured multiple cities that function as key logistics and transportation hubs, the most recent one being Lyman in northern Donetsk.

What they're saying: Zelensky said "dozens" of towns and settlements have been liberated from Russia's military in Kherson Oblast.

"The day will surely come when we will report on successes in the Zaporizhzhia region as well — in those areas that are still under the control of the occupiers," Zelensky said.

"The day will come when we will also talk about the liberation of Crimea," he added.

The big picture: With winter quickly arriving, Ukraine's military may have to slow the pace of its counteroffensive, which may give Russia time to reinforce its lines with newly drafted troops.

The Biden administration announced a new $625 million security assistance package for Ukraine earlier this week — the first U.S. package since Russia took the escalatory step of illegally annexing four Ukrainian regions.

