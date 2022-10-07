President Biden warned Thursday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine invites the highest nuclear "prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis."

Why it matters: Russian forces have suffered major setbacks eight months into the invasion, and recent Ukrainian breakthroughs near Russian-held Kherson in southern Ukraine have forced their retreat.

What he's saying: "Russian President Vladimir Putin is "not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming," Biden said at a fundraiser Thursday.

"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis," he added.

"First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going."

"I’m trying to figure out what is Putin’s off ramp?" he said. "Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?"

"I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily [use] a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon."

The big picture: Putin recently claimed that Russia would annex four regions of Ukraine, a dramatic escalation that leaves no clear path to peace, Axios' Dave Lawler writes.