Putin signs laws to annex 4 Ukrainian regions into Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws Wednesday claiming the annexation of Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions into Russia.

The big picture: The regions make up 15% of Ukraine. However, Putin's forces don't fully control any of the four regions. Ukraine's military was continuing to reclaim territory during advances in the country's south and east, according to multiple reports.

Driving the news: Russia's lower house of Parliament announced in a statement that Putin had signed the laws, a day after both Russian houses voted to ratify the annexations following referendums conducted by Kremlin-installed officials in the Russian-occupied areas — which Ukrainian and Western officials denounced as a "sham."

State of play: The British Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update on Wednesday, the 224th day of war, that Ukrainian forces were continuing to advance along both the northeastern and southern fronts — making key gains in the Kharkiv region in particular.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address Tuesday night the Ukrainian Army had carried out a "fast and powerful advance" in the south.

"Dozens of settlements have already been liberated from the Russian sham referendum this week alone," Zelensky said. "In Kherson region, Kharkiv region, Luhansk region and Donetsk region altogether."

Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry made no mention of territorial losses in a Tuesday video briefing, but it featured maps showing Putin's forces no longer controlled several areas they previously held in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, Al Jazeera notes.

