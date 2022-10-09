Russia rushes to reestablish supply lines after Crimea bridge explosion

Russia continued its rush on Sunday to reestablish supply lines to Crimea, after an explosion on Saturday damaged a bridge that serves as a critical supply route for Russia's troops in Ukraine.

Driving the news: By Saturday night, some limited road and rail traffic had resumed on the Kerch Bridge.

Russia's Ministry of Transport said on Sunday that all freight and long-distance passenger trains were running according to schedule, and that ferries would help transport additional freight and passengers across the Kerch strait, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Russia dispatched a team of divers on Sunday to examine the damage to the bridge, per Reuters.

State of play: "The situation is manageable — it's unpleasant, but not fatal," Crimea's Kremlin-installed leader Sergei Aksyonov told reporters Saturday, Reuters reported.

Crimea has a month's worth of fuel and more than two months' worth of food to keep it going, Aksyonov added.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that Russian forces in southern Ukraine could be supplied "fully and without interruption” through land and sea routes, per the New York Times.

The big picture: Following the bridge's explosion, Russian missiles rained down residential buildings in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, AP reported.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned in a statement Saturday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's external power source had been cut by shelling, forcing the plant to rely on its emergency diesel generators for necessary cooling operations.