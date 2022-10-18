Russian attacks destroyed 30% of Ukrainian power stations, Zelensky says

A view of Kyiv late on Oct. 11 during a rolling blackout after rocket attacks hit critical infrastructure. Photo: Eugene Kotenko/AFP via Getty Images

Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past eight days have destroyed 30% of the country's power stations, causing "massive blackouts across the country," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Russia has stepped up its attacks since Oct. 10, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a missile bombardment on Kyiv and cities across Ukraine in retaliation for the explosion of a bridge linking mainland Russia with occupied Crimea — which Moscow blamed on Ukrainian forces.

Zelensky wrote in a Telegram post Monday that kamikaze drones and missiles were "attacking all of Ukraine."

The big picture: Zelensky described the attacks on energy and critical infrastructure as "another kind of Russian terrorist attacks," adding that there is "no space left for negotiations with Putin's regime."

Two people died in a Russian missile attack on an energy supply facility in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukraine's prosecutor general’s office wrote in a Telegram post.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in a Telegram post that two critical infrastructure facilities were damaged by Russian missiles and urged residents to save water and electricity.

"The provision of electricity and water supply services is partially limited in many houses on the left bank of the capital," he added.

State of play: Kyiv residents lined up at grocery stores on Tuesday to stock up on water and other supplies in anticipation of further blackouts, the New York Times reported.