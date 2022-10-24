20 mins ago - World
Russian military plane crashes into residential building in Siberia
A Russian military plane has crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk and killed both pilots on Sunday, local authorities said.
Why it matters: It's the second Russian warplane to crash in a residential area of the country in six days.
- The crash comes as Putin's forces come under strain in Ukraine amid reports Russian officials are targeting civilian areas to forcibly enlist fighters in the war.
Details: Regional governor Igor Kobzev said in a Telegram post the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet landed on a two-storey house in Irkutsk.
- The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement the plane was on a test flight when it crashed.