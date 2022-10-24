Emergency personnel working at the crash site of a military jet in a residential area in Irkutsk, Siberia, southeastern Russia, on Sunday night. Photo: Aleksander Danilov/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian military plane has crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk and killed both pilots on Sunday, local authorities said.

Why it matters: It's the second Russian warplane to crash in a residential area of the country in six days.

The crash comes as Putin's forces come under strain in Ukraine amid reports Russian officials are targeting civilian areas to forcibly enlist fighters in the war.

Details: Regional governor Igor Kobzev said in a Telegram post the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet landed on a two-storey house in Irkutsk.