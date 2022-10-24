Skip to main content
20 mins ago - World

Russian military plane crashes into residential building in Siberia

Rebecca Falconer
A picture taken late on October 23, 2022, shows emergency personnel working at the crash site of a military jet in a residential area in Irkutsk, Siberia, southeastern Russia.

Emergency personnel working at the crash site of a military jet in a residential area in Irkutsk, Siberia, southeastern Russia, on Sunday night. Photo: Aleksander Danilov/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian military plane has crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk and killed both pilots on Sunday, local authorities said.

Why it matters: It's the second Russian warplane to crash in a residential area of the country in six days.

Details: Regional governor Igor Kobzev said in a Telegram post the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet landed on a two-storey house in Irkutsk.

  • The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement the plane was on a test flight when it crashed.
