21 mins ago - World
Russian military plane crashes into apartment building in southwestern Russia
A Russian military plane on Monday crashed into an apartment building in the southwestern port city of Yeysk, on the Sea of Azov, AP reported.
Driving the news: The Russian Defense Ministry said the crash had occurred due to engine failure upon takeoff.
- Both crew members ejected themselves from the aircraft before it crashed into the apartment building, igniting a huge fire that was further stoked by the jet fuel.
- The building was on fire from the first to ninth floor, according to Russian state news agency TASS, Al Jazeera reported.
- The Sukhoi Su-34 aircraft had been performing a training flight, the ministry said in the statement.