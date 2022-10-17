Skip to main content
21 mins ago - World

Russian military plane crashes into apartment building in southwestern Russia

Ivana Saric
the port city of Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov

The port city of Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

A Russian military plane on Monday crashed into an apartment building in the southwestern port city of Yeysk, on the Sea of Azov, AP reported.

Driving the news: The Russian Defense Ministry said the crash had occurred due to engine failure upon takeoff.

  • Both crew members ejected themselves from the aircraft before it crashed into the apartment building, igniting a huge fire that was further stoked by the jet fuel.
  • The building was on fire from the first to ninth floor, according to Russian state news agency TASS, Al Jazeera reported.
  • The Sukhoi Su-34 aircraft had been performing a training flight, the ministry said in the statement.
Go deeper