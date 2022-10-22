Russia orders immediate evacuation from occupied Kherson

A view of the village located in the border of the Kherson region. Photo: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian authorities ordered residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave “immediately” Saturday ahead of a potential Ukrainian advance to reclaim the area, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: Kherson has been occupied by Russia since the early days of its invasion of Ukraine in February and is a part of a region that was annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

Driving the news: The pro-Russia administration in the city called on civilians to use boat crossings to head deeper into Russian territory, warning there could be a threat of shelling and terror attacks in Kherson, AP reports.

Ukrainian officials, though, have told citizens to resist any attempts for relocation, saying Russia might use them as human shields in the conflict.

State of play: Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions annexed by Russia earlier this month, including Kherson, per the New York Times.

The decision allowed Russia to impose more restrictions as it looked to hold off Ukraine's counteroffensive in the region.

Last week, the new commander of Russia's military in Ukraine said residents in Russian-occupied areas of the Kherson region would be moved due to Ukrainian forces advancing, Axios' Rebecca Falconer writes.

The big picture: Ukrainian forces launched a major counter-offensive to take back Kherson in August, Axios' Dave Lawler writes.

Ukrainian officials hint at the offensive in Kherson back in the summer months. Russia reportedly doubled its force in the region to prepare, according to Poland-based firm Rochan Consulting.

Russia has since been suffering setbacks against Ukraine's counter-offensive.

