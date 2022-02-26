Sign up for our daily briefing

Germany to send thousands of weapons to Ukraine in major reversal

Zachary Basu

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine, marking a complete reversal in Berlin's restrictive arms export policy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday.

Why it matters: Germany has for months come under intense criticism for its response to Russia's aggression toward Ukraine. The government said its "historical responsibilities" prevented it from shipping arms to conflict zones, and had previously blocked other NATO allies from transferring German-origin weapons to Ukraine.

What they're saying: "The Russian attack marks a turning point. It is our duty to do our best to help Ukraine defend against the invading army of Putin. That's why we're supplying 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles to our friends in the Ukraine," Scholz tweeted.

  • Germany will also lift its ban on other countries exporting German-origin weapons, allowing the Netherlands to transfer 400 rocket-propelled grenade launchers to Ukraine.

The big picture: Germany is the largest economy and most powerful country in the European Union, making its voice and policy positions critical to the effectiveness of the West's response to Russia's invasion.

  • Germany is highly reliant on Russian natural gas and had been an obstacle in discussions about imposing the harshest sanctions on Moscow, fearing the economic and energy reverberations.
  • Massive public pressure, including from Ukrainian officials, appears to have led Germany to drop its opposition to a number of the toughest measures, including halting the certification of the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

What to watch: The EU is working toward an agreement to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT financial system, a major step that Germany had previously opposed along with Italy and Hungary.

Erin Doherty
43 mins ago - World

What to know about Ukraine's wartime president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a press conference in regard of Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kiev, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged as a resolute and unifying wartime leader for his country during the first days of the Russian invasion, calmly delivering defiant speeches from his phone on the darkened streets of Kyiv.

The big picture: It's a role few could imagine Zelensky playing when he won the presidency in 2019, his closest qualification being playing a president on television.

Dave LawlerZachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Russia meets fierce Ukrainian resistance as troops press toward Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky . Photo: Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained resolute on Saturday amid tense fighting in and around Kyiv. "I'm here. We are not putting down any arms. We will protect our country, because our weapons are our truth," he said in a video posted to Twitter Saturday.

The latest: Germany will allow the Netherlands to transfer 400 rocket-propelled grenade launchers to Ukraine, marking a major shift in Berlin's restrictive arms export policy after intense public pressure.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees wait to continue their journey after they crossed the border in Vysne Nemecke, eastern Slovakia, on Feb. 26. Photo: Peter Lazar/AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
