UN Security Council to hold Sunday vote on rare emergency session over Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council will vote on Sunday afternoon to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly to debate Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: This would only be the 11th time since 1950 that the General Assembly convened such an emergency session.

The procedural vote, which only requires a nine-member majority to pass, is expected to advance since Russia can't exercise its veto power.

Eighty-seven countries — including 11 members of the Security Council — either voted for or co-sponsored a draft UN Security Council resolution deploring Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, though Russia used its veto to block it.

State of play: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke by phone on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Guterres "conveyed the determination of the @UN to enhance humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine," he said afterward on Twitter.

