Mapped: 87 countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN

Eighty-seven countries either voted for or co-sponsored a draft UN Security Council resolution deploring Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, though Russia used its veto to block it.

Driving the news: Eleven Security Council members backed the resolution with only Russia voting against and China abstaining rather than backing Russia. Ahead of the vote, the U.S. and Albania led an effort to get as many countries to sign the resolution as possible to underscore Russia's international isolation.

India and the United Arab Emirates also abstained, while Brazil, another "swing vote," joined the U.S.-led condemnation.

The signatories to the resolution include nearly all of Europe, several countries in Latin America, and U.S. allies Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

The other side: Countries including Cuba, Iran and Venezuela have claimed the U.S. and NATO are responsible for the current crisis, but virtually no world leaders have endorsed Russia's invasion.

