Russian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv

Ukrainian troops were fighting Russia's military on the streets of Kharkiv after President Vladimir Putin's invading forces entered Ukraine’s second-largest city Sunday, per the BBC.

The big picture: Russia's military has stepped up pressure on strategic ports in southern Ukraine after a series of assaults on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country, AP notes. Ukraine's government remained in control of the capital, Kyiv, despite another night of bombardment from Russian forces, per multiple reports.

