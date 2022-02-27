Sign up for our daily briefing

Russian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv

Axios

Ukrainian firefighters arrive to rescue civilians after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian troops were fighting Russia's military on the streets of Kharkiv after President Vladimir Putin's invading forces entered Ukraine’s second-largest city Sunday, per the BBC.

The big picture: Russia's military has stepped up pressure on strategic ports in southern Ukraine after a series of assaults on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country, AP notes. Ukraine's government remained in control of the capital, Kyiv, despite another night of bombardment from Russian forces, per multiple reports.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
5 mins ago - World

Ukraine president rejects Kremlin offer to hold talks in Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a press conference in regard of Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday rejected the Kremlin's offer of negotiations in Belarus due to the neighboring country siding with Russia's invading forces.

What he's saying: Zelensky said in a video address that he's still open to negotiations. "If there had been no aggressive action from your territory, we could talk in Minsk ... other cities can be used as the venue for talks," Zelensky said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerZachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 24 mins ago - World

Massive explosions light up Kyiv sky as Russian forces assault capital

The aftermath of a rocket strike on an apartment building in Kyiv. Photo: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Russia began a massive assault on Kyiv around midnight local time on Saturday, as Ukrainian forces to retain control of the capital on the third day of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion.

The latest: Ukrainian troops were fighting Russia's military on the streets of Kharkiv Sunday, after President Vladimir Putin's invading forces entered Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - World

In photos: Ukrainian forces fight Russian advance on Kyiv

Ukrainian soldiers stand past a burnt Ukrainian army vehicle in Kyiv. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

The fighting in and around Kyiv intensified Saturday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in the capital and "protect our country."

The big picture: At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed since Russia launched its invasion, according to Ukraine's health ministry.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

