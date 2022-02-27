Skip to main content
UN: At least 240 civilian casualties in Ukraine

Rebecca Falconer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire from a bombed civilian building in a residential area on February 26, 2022, in Kiev, Ukraine.
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire from a bombed civilian building in a residential area on February 26, 2022, in Kiev, Ukraine. Photo: Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images

The Russian military's invasion of Ukraine has caused "at least 240 civilian casualties," including 64 deaths, the United Nations said Saturday, per AP.

Yes, but: The "real figures are considerably higher" as officials assessing the situation have yet to confirm other reports, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

The big picture: The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also said damage to civilian infrastructure has left "hundreds of thousands of people" without electricity or water access, mainly in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine.

