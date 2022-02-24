Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland following their talks in Kyiv on February 23, 2022. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian "enemy sabotage groups" have entered the country's capital Kyiv and marked him and his family as No. 1 and No. 2 targets, CNN reports.
Driving the new: Zelensky said he's remaining in government quarters in Kyiv, but noted Russia's focus on taking him out, per CNN. The Russians "want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state," he added.
- In a briefing later in the day, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is in touch with Zelensky and aware of where he is located.
- "We're not going to get into security questions, but ... we are working to provide him a range of support," she said.
The latest: Zelensky signed a decree Thursday ordering general mobilization in response to Russia's invasion. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are temporarily barred from leaving the country during the period of martial law, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced.
- Ukraine will call up conscripts and reservists across all regions, according to Zelensky's decree, which will remain in effect for 90 days.
The big picture: Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that as of Thursday evening, at least 57 Ukrainians have been killed and 169 more wounded, according to AP.
Go deeper: Russian invasion of Ukraine throws world into new era of upheaval