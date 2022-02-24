Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian "enemy sabotage groups" have entered the country's capital Kyiv and marked him and his family as No. 1 and No. 2 targets, CNN reports.

Driving the new: Zelensky said he's remaining in government quarters in Kyiv, but noted Russia's focus on taking him out, per CNN. The Russians "want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state," he added.

In a briefing later in the day, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is in touch with Zelensky and aware of where he is located.

"We're not going to get into security questions, but ... we are working to provide him a range of support," she said.

The latest: Zelensky signed a decree Thursday ordering general mobilization in response to Russia's invasion. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are temporarily barred from leaving the country during the period of martial law, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced.

Ukraine will call up conscripts and reservists across all regions, according to Zelensky's decree, which will remain in effect for 90 days.

The big picture: Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that as of Thursday evening, at least 57 Ukrainians have been killed and 169 more wounded, according to AP.

