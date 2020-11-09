Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

GOP Philadelphia official says office getting death threats amid vote counting

Trump and Biden supporters rally at the ballot counting center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt has revealed staff in his office that runs the election vote count have been receiving death threats since last week.

Details: "From the inside looking out, it feels all very deranged," Schmidt told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday.

  • Schmidt confirmed to CBS' Bill Whitaker that he and his staff had faced accusations that they were cheating or manipulating the vote "or calls to our offices reminding us that 'This is what the Second Amendment is for, people like us."
  • Whittaker put it to Schmidt that this was "a not so veiled death threat." Schmidt replied, "Yes, for counting votes in a democracy."

Driving the news: President Trump has filed lawsuits and baselessly alleged widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania and elsewhere as he refuses to concede to President-elect Biden.

  • Whittaker asked Schmidt if "bad things happen in Philadelphia," as Trump had suggested, he replied: "In the birthplace of our Republic, counting votes is not a bad thing. Counting votes cast on or before Election Day by eligible voters is not corruption. It is not cheating. It is democracy."
"We are counting eligible votes cast by voters. The controversy surrounding it is something I don't understand. It's people making accusations that we wouldn't count those votes or people are adding fraudulent votes or just, coming up with, just, all sorts of crazy stuff."
— Schmidt

Of note: Sheriff's deputies in tactical gear had to move inside the Maricopa County Elections center in Arizona last Wednesday night as Trump supporters rallied outside chanting "count the votes!" as elections officials continued to tabulate ballots in the state that Biden is also projected to win.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

Hurricane alert issued as Tropical Storm Eta lashes South Florida

Heavy rain and wind lashes Miami, Florida, as Tropical Storm Eta approaches the south of Florida on Sunday. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Tropical Storm Eta was unleashing heavy rains and gusty winds as it moved across southern and central Florida Sunday night as it tracked northwest through the Keys, per the National Hurricane Center.

The state of play: Hurricane warnings were in effect for the Florida Keys and for the state's coast, from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, as the storm was packing sustained winds of near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone" Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's Hispanic overture

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Bill Clark (CQ Roll Call), Saul Loeb (AFP), Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After Joe Biden whiffed with Hispanic voters in some states, Democrats are urging the president-elect to nominate several Latinos to high-profile Cabinet positions.

Among those in contention: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for Homeland Security, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for Health and Human Services, and Rep. Filemon Vela for Commerce or Transportation.

Arrow