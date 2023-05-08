Philly has a long tradition of saving their shoveled out parking spot with an inanimate object, like a traffic cone, lawn chair or milk crate.

🚗 Yes, but: We still wanted to get mayoral candidates' take on the practice.

Here's where the Democrats stand —

Warren Bloom: ✅ Pro — If you shovel out your parking space, you should be able to keep it in the snow.

Jeff Brown: ✅ Pro — If you did the work you should be able to keep the space. But we need more parking.

James DeLeon: ✅ Pro — I don’t do it, but I understand that a person shoveled their spot and believes they should keep it for at least one day.

Allan Domb: ❌ Con — Street parking is one of the ultimate democratic things about city living: first come, first served, no savesies.

Delscia Gray: ❌ Con — Find another parking spot.

Helen Gym: ❌ Con — Our blocks belong to all of us.

Cherelle Parker: ✅ Pro — It's a Philly Thing!

Rebecca Rhynhart: ❌ Con — I understand the sentiment of wanting to save a parking space, especially after a snowstorm, but far too many incidents have escalated into violence due to this practice and therefore I am against it.

Click on each candidate's name to read their full SmartBrevity voter guide.