Northwest Arkansas wouldn't be Northwest Arkansas without its culinary scene, and we love tasting dishes at restaurants new and old. Below are our favorite places we dined in 2023, in no particular order.

🥘 Conifer — James Beard-nominated Matthew Cooper, founding chef of The Preacher's Son in Bentonville, opened this Bentonville gem with a rotating menu that's always gluten free.

🍳 Homegrown — It's a chain, yet it's still small enough to prioritize quality. Its location should be a draw to downtown Springdale, which is in the midst of a renaissance.

🍛 Kirpa Indian Cuisine — Kirpa's curries are loaded with flavor. Alex stumbled onto this Bentonville spot while craving Indian food, and it's a new favorite.

🍦 Crème Ice Cream Co. — Fayetteville's new ice cream shop is a hit. The ice cream is creamy, and the menu has a nice array of flavors, including dairy-free options. And, you can get an ice cream flight!

🇫🇷 Bienvenue — Downtown Springdale can now boast that it has some of the only French food in NWA. This fine-dining restaurant gives Arkies a taste of French cuisine in an upscale but not pretentious setting.

🇹🇭 Siam Thai Cuisine — There's just some really good Thai curry going on here at this Fayetteville stop. Alex has gone back a few times and tried all the standard red, yellow and green curries and can't get enough.

🍱 Bentoville — This restaurant without a dining room is a great step into authentic Japanese cuisine. We're looking forward to seeing more pop-up events and a brick-and-mortar location by the end of 2024.



🥐 Airship Pumphouse — We were delighted by the cinnamon cake one morning at Airship's newest location. The pastries and menu change from time to time, but the coffee and vibes are always good.

🍗 Beach BBQ — Worth was pleasantly surprised by the "Brississippi" sandwich and friendly service.

🏝 Island Vibes — A Bentonville food truck brings the Caribbean to NWA.