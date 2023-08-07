Must-try Thai: Creative curry in Arkansas

Share on email (opens in new window)

I want this all over again. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Alex here. I told you I was on a Thai food kick.

What's happening: I went for the shrimp-and-pineapple red curry with bell peppers, basil leaves and tomatoes — mostly out of curiosity — at Siam Thai Cuisine in Fayetteville.

Fans of red curry must try this. The level-three spice, combined with the pineapple, made for a sweet-and-spicy dinner just bursting with flavor.

I also tasted a more tried-and-true menu item — chicken yellow curry — and they do this classic right, too.

The space feels casual and low key and is great for lunch or dinner any time you get a hankering for delicious Thai food. In addition to curries, noodles, soups and stir-fries, be sure to look at the specialties. That's where I found the shrimp-and-pineapple red curry. There's also a catfish stir-fry and a salmon panang curry that look interesting.

When and where: 11am-2:30pm and 4:30-8:30pm Tuesday-Sunday at 318 Nelson Hackett Blvd. in Fayetteville.