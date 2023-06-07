Share on email (opens in new window)

I have a new Indian food staple in Bentonville.

What's happening: Pick and choose from a variety of curries, biryani rice dishes and other Indian favorites at Kirpa Indian Cuisine.

The verdict: The Desi Murg curry with bone-in chicken cooked in a ginger-garlic gravy with green chiles and spices served over rice was so flavorful, I may have to get it again.

Select your spice level from 1-5; I chose 2 and wouldn't recommend going above that unless you have a high tolerance for heat.

We also tasted the Chicken 65 — seasoned and "shallow fried," then tossed in a chile-ginger-garlic sauce with curry leaves. This appetizer isn't accompanied by rice, but you could easily order a side and make it an entrée.

You must try the garlic naan (only $3). It's great by itself or dipped in any sauce.

Of note: This menu has dozens of delicious-sounding vegetarian options like the Keema Gobhi, a cauliflower dish with onion, ginger, garlic and cumin seeds.

When and where: Noon-9pm Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, noon-10pm Friday and Saturday at 1100 SE 14th St., Suite 4, in Bentonville.