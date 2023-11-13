Nov 13, 2023 - Food and Drink
Monday Munchies: HomeGrown eatery in Springdale
I'm a sucker for good breakfast.
- Fluffy biscuits, sausage gravy, home fries and sausage patties make a full meal for anyone.
- But when you top 'em with eggs that run a deep golden yellow yolk made by someone who understands "over medium," you've got a winner called a Country Benny ($13.50).
The place: HomeGrown is in Springdale's reborn downtown.
- It's a chain with locations in Kansas City, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; and Des Moines, Iowa.
- Yes, but: It's a small chain that eats like a one-off.
The menu: Breakfast and lunch items are on the menu, along with mimosas and Bloody Marys, coffees and teas.
The bottom line: The house coffee is light but brings all the flavor you want.
- For dessert — you always get dessert for breakfast, right? — try the strawberry tart for a simple, sweet kick that'll take you back to childhood.
Try it: 202 E. Emma Ave., in Springdale; open 6:30am-2:30pm daily.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.