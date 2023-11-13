Nov 13, 2023 - Food and Drink

Monday Munchies: HomeGrown eatery in Springdale

The Country Benny. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

I'm a sucker for good breakfast.

  • Fluffy biscuits, sausage gravy, home fries and sausage patties make a full meal for anyone.
  • But when you top 'em with eggs that run a deep golden yellow yolk made by someone who understands "over medium," you've got a winner called a Country Benny ($13.50).

The place: HomeGrown is in Springdale's reborn downtown.

  • It's a chain with locations in Kansas City, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; and Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Yes, but: It's a small chain that eats like a one-off.

The menu: Breakfast and lunch items are on the menu, along with mimosas and Bloody Marys, coffees and teas.

The strawberry tart. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The bottom line: The house coffee is light but brings all the flavor you want.

  • For dessert — you always get dessert for breakfast, right? — try the strawberry tart for a simple, sweet kick that'll take you back to childhood.

Try it: 202 E. Emma Ave., in Springdale; open 6:30am-2:30pm daily.

🌱

🌱

