HomeGrown restaurant opening near Sherman Hill

Breakfast is served — HomeGrown is officially opening its doors in the historic Crescent Building on Jan. 30.
What you'll find: The modern restaurant offers breakfast, brunch and lunch and a full bar for mimosas and Bloody Marys, said owner Jon Rolph.
- One of the restaurant's themes is "cultivate kindness," which Rolph said he wants people to feel as they start their day.
- That idea is reflected in the kid's menu, which include postcards they can write and turn in to be mailed out.
The menu: Expect breakfast staples like eggs Benedict, avocado toast and biscuits and gravy, as well as rotating items, such as new flavors for their homemade Pop-tarts.
- Plates range from $8 to $13.
The intrigue: Even though the breakfast chain is based in Wichita, Kan., it has some longtime Iowa roots.
- Rolph's parents met at the University of Iowa and his family introduced Pizza Hut into the state back in the 1960s in Coralville. They later expanded to include Carlos O'Kelly's.
- Today, he also owns all of the Applebee's in Iowa after buying them in the 90s.
What's next: Rolph hopes to open several more HomeGrown locations in the Des Moines area.
Where to find it: Open everyday from 6:30am to 2:30pm; 555 17th St., #102, Des Moines
