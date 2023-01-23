HomeGrown restaurant opening near Sherman Hill

The expected interior of the new HomeGrown restaurant in Des Moines. Photo courtesy of HomeGrown

Breakfast is served — HomeGrown is officially opening its doors in the historic Crescent Building on Jan. 30.

What you'll find: The modern restaurant offers breakfast, brunch and lunch and a full bar for mimosas and Bloody Marys, said owner Jon Rolph.

One of the restaurant's themes is "cultivate kindness," which Rolph said he wants people to feel as they start their day.

That idea is reflected in the kid's menu, which include postcards they can write and turn in to be mailed out.

The menu: Expect breakfast staples like eggs Benedict, avocado toast and biscuits and gravy, as well as rotating items, such as new flavors for their homemade Pop-tarts.

Plates range from $8 to $13.

The intrigue: Even though the breakfast chain is based in Wichita, Kan., it has some longtime Iowa roots.

Rolph's parents met at the University of Iowa and his family introduced Pizza Hut into the state back in the 1960s in Coralville. They later expanded to include Carlos O'Kelly's.

Today, he also owns all of the Applebee's in Iowa after buying them in the 90s.

What's next: Rolph hopes to open several more HomeGrown locations in the Des Moines area.

Where to find it: Open everyday from 6:30am to 2:30pm; 555 17th St., #102, Des Moines