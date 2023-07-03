1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Monday Munchies: Cinnamon crumbs you'll pick off your shirt
Worth here.
Cinnamon had a stint when it was more valuable than gold, per Encyclopedia Britannica.
- I'm not sure I'd swap my wedding ring for the spice, but it's safe to call it one of my all-time faves for donuts, cakes and toast.
The food: This little coffee cake ($3), a pastry on rotation at Airship, delivers a sweet cinnamon sensation that quells my craving.
- Oftentimes, coffee cakes can be crumbly and hard to eat. I've found many skimp on the promised cinnamon.
- Airship's is moist and forkable, yet crunchy where it ought to be.
- There's plenty of cinnamon flavor complementing the sweetness, so the result — in my opinion — is a perfect balance.
Check it out: The new Pumphouse location is open 7am-7pm Sunday-Thursday and 7am-10pm Friday and Saturday. Operating hours at other locations may vary.
