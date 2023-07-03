1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Monday Munchies: Cinnamon crumbs you'll pick off your shirt

Worth Sparkman
A piece of coffee cake on a white plate with a bite cut off and on a fork, ready to eat.

Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Worth here.

Cinnamon had a stint when it was more valuable than gold, per Encyclopedia Britannica.

  • I'm not sure I'd swap my wedding ring for the spice, but it's safe to call it one of my all-time faves for donuts, cakes and toast.

The food: This little coffee cake ($3), a pastry on rotation at Airship, delivers a sweet cinnamon sensation that quells my craving.

  • Oftentimes, coffee cakes can be crumbly and hard to eat. I've found many skimp on the promised cinnamon.
  • Airship's is moist and forkable, yet crunchy where it ought to be.
  • There's plenty of cinnamon flavor complementing the sweetness, so the result — in my opinion — is a perfect balance.

Check it out: The new Pumphouse location is open 7am-7pm Sunday-Thursday and 7am-10pm Friday and Saturday. Operating hours at other locations may vary.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more