Monday Munchies: Cinnamon crumbs you'll pick off your shirt

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Worth here.

Cinnamon had a stint when it was more valuable than gold, per Encyclopedia Britannica.

I'm not sure I'd swap my wedding ring for the spice, but it's safe to call it one of my all-time faves for donuts, cakes and toast.

The food: This little coffee cake ($3), a pastry on rotation at Airship, delivers a sweet cinnamon sensation that quells my craving.

Oftentimes, coffee cakes can be crumbly and hard to eat. I've found many skimp on the promised cinnamon.

Airship's is moist and forkable, yet crunchy where it ought to be.

There's plenty of cinnamon flavor complementing the sweetness, so the result — in my opinion — is a perfect balance.

Check it out: The new Pumphouse location is open 7am-7pm Sunday-Thursday and 7am-10pm Friday and Saturday. Operating hours at other locations may vary.