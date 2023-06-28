33 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bentonville's new Airship takes visual cues from Hollywood

Worth Sparkman

Mark and Amber Bray, owners of Airship at the new Pumphouse location in Bentonville. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Airship's newest location takes part of its design aesthetic from Wes Anderson films, according to Lori Yazwinski Santa-Rita.

Driving the news: The partner of Jennings-Santa-Rita Architects addressed business and city leaders at the new coffeehouse Tuesday.

Flashback: Built in 1954, the Pumphouse building was originally a water treatment facility for Bentonville, moving water from nearby Ford Springs.

  • It became nearly obsolete just a few years later when the Beaver Water District was formed to serve the entire NWA region.
  • The building was then a Head Start location for many years.

What they're saying: The visual design, combined with its location in a residential neighborhood and proximity to a soft bike path, add to the spot's sense of "place," Airship owner Mark Bray told the audience.

The intrigue: The basement houses a mechanic's bike shop so cyclists with a blowout or bent derailleur can drop in for a fix.

The new Pumphouse location has plenty of bike parking and outdoor space. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Check it out: The location is open 7am-7pm Sunday-Thursday and 7am-10pm Friday and Saturday.

  • In addition to a full coffee menu and pastries, light fare in the form of salads and baleadas (open-face tacos) are available.

What's next: Rum-based cocktails and a slate of beer offerings are coming soon, Bray told us.

