If you ask me, we ought to take advantage of island vibes any time we can in our landlocked state.

What's happening: Island Vibes, a food truck that serves Caribbean dishes with an emphasis on Jamaican favorites, is the latest addition to the food scene at Eighth Street Market in Bentonville.

On the menu: Take your pick of curry, butter, jerk or stir-fry shrimp, as well as fish, oxtail, curry goat, chicken and steak options with a number of sides like steamed vegetables or mac and cheese. You can also try a sandwich, salad or soup.

What to order: I couldn't settle on just one protein, so I went for a combo plate with jerk chicken and pepper steak. It came with a heaping pile of yellow rice that could easily be split. Plus, it's topped off with a few plantains.

I also sampled the jerk chicken with white rice and peas. Both are super satisfying and packed with flavor.

When and where: 11am-8pm Tuesday-Sunday at 801 SE 8th St. in Bentonville.