1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Monday Munchies: Brisket at Bentonville's Beach BBQ
IMO, barbecue — the real stuff — comes from a pit old enough my grandfather might've enjoyed food from it.
- So new barbecue restaurants get a raised brow, and one with the word "beach" in its title — well, I'm skeptical from the start.
The setup: Bentonville's Beach BBQ is in a newish building and has a typical menu of brisket, pork, sausage, wings, etc.
- The "Brississippi" sandwich ($16), described as Texas brisket with a Delta twist, caught my eye. Mac & cheese was the natural pick for the side.
- The server described it as chopped brisket mixed with a pork seasoning, topped with the house vinegar sauce.
- (Another pet peeve of mine: multiple sauces. But that's another story).
The verdict: Served on a yellow bun that's slightly sweet, the Brississippi quickly became one of my new fave sandwiches.
- I can't specifically speak to the smoke quality of the meat, but it was tender with a good lean/fat ratio.
- The seasoning and the vinegar sauce are what make this dish sing — it's a mashup greater than the sum of its parts.
- The mac & cheese? There was none in the bowl when I left the table.
Check it out: Located at 1080 SE 14th St., Beach BBQ is open every day 11am-9pm.
