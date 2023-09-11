Monday Munchies: Brisket at Bentonville's Beach BBQ

Share on email (opens in new window)

The "Brississippi" with a side of mac & cheese and a bite of beans. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

IMO, barbecue — the real stuff — comes from a pit old enough my grandfather might've enjoyed food from it.

So new barbecue restaurants get a raised brow, and one with the word "beach" in its title — well, I'm skeptical from the start.

The setup: Bentonville's Beach BBQ is in a newish building and has a typical menu of brisket, pork, sausage, wings, etc.

The "Brississippi" sandwich ($16), described as Texas brisket with a Delta twist, caught my eye. Mac & cheese was the natural pick for the side.

The server described it as chopped brisket mixed with a pork seasoning, topped with the house vinegar sauce.

(Another pet peeve of mine: multiple sauces. But that's another story).

The verdict: Served on a yellow bun that's slightly sweet, the Brississippi quickly became one of my new fave sandwiches.

I can't specifically speak to the smoke quality of the meat, but it was tender with a good lean/fat ratio.

The seasoning and the vinegar sauce are what make this dish sing — it's a mashup greater than the sum of its parts.

The mac & cheese? There was none in the bowl when I left the table.

Check it out: Located at 1080 SE 14th St., Beach BBQ is open every day 11am-9pm.