1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Monday Munchies: Brisket at Bentonville's Beach BBQ

Worth Sparkman

The "Brississippi" with a side of mac & cheese and a bite of beans. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

IMO, barbecue — the real stuff — comes from a pit old enough my grandfather might've enjoyed food from it.

  • So new barbecue restaurants get a raised brow, and one with the word "beach" in its title — well, I'm skeptical from the start.

The setup: Bentonville's Beach BBQ is in a newish building and has a typical menu of brisket, pork, sausage, wings, etc.

  • The "Brississippi" sandwich ($16), described as Texas brisket with a Delta twist, caught my eye. Mac & cheese was the natural pick for the side.
  • The server described it as chopped brisket mixed with a pork seasoning, topped with the house vinegar sauce.
  • (Another pet peeve of mine: multiple sauces. But that's another story).

The verdict: Served on a yellow bun that's slightly sweet, the Brississippi quickly became one of my new fave sandwiches.

  • I can't specifically speak to the smoke quality of the meat, but it was tender with a good lean/fat ratio.
  • The seasoning and the vinegar sauce are what make this dish sing — it's a mashup greater than the sum of its parts.
  • The mac & cheese? There was none in the bowl when I left the table.

Check it out: Located at 1080 SE 14th St., Beach BBQ is open every day 11am-9pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more