Monday Munchies: An ice cream flight in Fayetteville

Alex here. I made it to Fayetteville's newest ice cream shop and am left wondering why everyone doesn't do ice cream flights.

What's happening: For $15, you can get generous helpings of six different ice creams in one cupcake container at Crème Ice Cream Co. I split Vietnamese coffee, Oreos and cream, Himalayan chai, saffron pistachio, banana puddin' and coconut chaos.

These were all rich and the flavors were potent. The coffee ice cream is for serious coffee lovers (like me). The coconut chaos is for people who want a mouthful of coconut with coconut shavings.

You must try the decadent banana puddin'.

Why it’s worth it: The flight is such a fun way to sample something new and it's an awesome bang for your buck — probably ideal for three people to split.

The scene: Located in the former home of a casual pizza joint, Crème has a completely new aesthetic with white rainbow-metallic seating, plenty of pink and a spin-to-win wheel with prizes like a free milkshake or free topping.

The menu: No basic vanilla in sight. As you may have picked up on from my flight choices, Crème carries adventurous flavors you may have never tried and can't easily find elsewhere. Think along the lines of lavender horchata or an ice cream melding the flavor of tropical plant taro and purple yam ube. You'll also see some familiar favorites like strawberry cheesecake.

Crème also offers a few vegan ice creams like salted caramel and piña colada and"American ice" flavors.

When and where: 11am-11pm daily at 2730 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.