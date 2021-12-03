Bentonville pop-up bar is a miracle

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Hello, fellow holiday enthusiasts. It’s Alex, here to tell you about your next spirited holiday stop.

What’s happening: Undercroft, the speakeasy-esque bar under The Preacher’s Son in Bentonville, is temporarily “Miracle on 2nd Street,” a pop-up holiday bar. I hear the outdoor patio at Preacher’s Son is also decked out.

The scene: The bar is complete with Christmas lights, decor, an upside-down Christmas tree and a seasonal drink menu.

What to order: This carol in a barrel cocktail shouldn’t work, but it does. It turns out tequila, coffee liqueur, spiced chocolate and bitters make for a sweet drink you’ll want to savor.

1 cool thing: Some of the novelty holiday cocktail mugs are for sale so you can drink out of a T-Rex wearing a Santa hat year-round. And some of the proceeds from certain mugs go to the James Beard’s Open for Good campaign, which aims to keep local restaurants open for business.

Details: The pop-up is open 4–11pm Tuesday through Saturday through New Year’s Eve.

Pro tip: Your best bet is to make a reservation if you want a table.