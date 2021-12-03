Bentonville pop-up bar is a miracle

Hello, fellow holiday enthusiasts. It’s Alex, here to tell you about your next spirited holiday stop.
What’s happening: Undercroft, the speakeasy-esque bar under The Preacher’s Son in Bentonville, is temporarily “Miracle on 2nd Street,” a pop-up holiday bar. I hear the outdoor patio at Preacher’s Son is also decked out.
The scene: The bar is complete with Christmas lights, decor, an upside-down Christmas tree and a seasonal drink menu.
What to order: This carol in a barrel cocktail shouldn’t work, but it does. It turns out tequila, coffee liqueur, spiced chocolate and bitters make for a sweet drink you’ll want to savor.
1 cool thing: Some of the novelty holiday cocktail mugs are for sale so you can drink out of a T-Rex wearing a Santa hat year-round. And some of the proceeds from certain mugs go to the James Beard’s Open for Good campaign, which aims to keep local restaurants open for business.
Details: The pop-up is open 4–11pm Tuesday through Saturday through New Year’s Eve.
Pro tip: Your best bet is to make a reservation if you want a table.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.