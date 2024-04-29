Recapping Tennessee's 2024 legislative session

The 2024 legislative session might be best remembered for what didn't get done. Gov. Bill Lee's top priority, expanding school vouchers so that families statewide could use public money to pay private school tuition, stalled after the Republican supermajority failed to agree on the details.

Lee and Republican leaders said they would continue to work on the plan next year.

Yes, but: Lawmakers passed several laws before ending the session last Thursday.

Here is some of the new legislation they approved this year.

Travel for gender-affirming care: On Thursday, lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that would create civil penalties for adults who help minors cross state lines to get gender-affirming care without parental consent.

The Associated Press reports it would be the first law of its kind in the nation.

Abortion travel restrictions: A similar bill lawmakers passed would make it a crime for adults to help minors seek an out-of-state abortion without a parent's approval.

Death penalty expansion: Republicans also took a final vote on a measure to allow the death penalty in some child rape cases. The bill won approval despite some bipartisan pushback and concerns that it was unconstitutional.

East Bank authority: Also on the last day of the session, lawmakers signed off on a bill that creates a new Metro agency to oversee development on the East Bank.

Arming teachers: On Friday, Lee signed the bill that will allow some school employees to carry concealed guns on campus. Local districts will be able to decide if they opt in or out; Nashville is one of multiple districts that won't allow its teachers to do so.

Franchise tax cut: The House and Senate were at odds over the expensive proposal to cut the franchise tax for businesses until the last minute. The final deal that advanced Thursday will cost $1.9 billion.

Tennessee State University board: Lawmakers who criticized the TSU administration for years advanced legislation that booted all of the existing board members at the historically Black college. Lee quickly appointed new board members after signing the bill into law.

The new board held its first meeting Friday.

Artificial intelligence in music: One new law that had bipartisan appeal established protections for musicians against AI.