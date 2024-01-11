Share on email (opens in new window)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee introduced legislation Wednesday to protect music artists from the misuse of their work through artificial intelligence.

Tennessee would be the first state in the nation to pass such a law, his office says.

Why it matters: Regulating AI-generated content is at the forefront of copyright law.

The popularity of AI-generated music on platforms like TikTok has exploded recently, creating a confusing music landscape that U.S. copyright laws don't address.

In some cases, a song is created that impersonates an artist's vocals without their permission.

Zoom out: A lack of blanket federal protections leaves regulation to the states, though there is momentum in Congress for similar legislation.

Details: Tennessee already has a law protecting the misuse of someone's likeness through the use of AI. The proposed update adds protections for a singer's voice, requiring a music artist or songwriter's approval before their songs are programmed into AI software to generate new content.

"Artists and musicians at all levels are facing exploitation and the theft of their integrity, identity, and humanity," the Lee administration said in a press release. "This threatens the future of Tennessee's creators, the jobs that they support across the state and country, and the bonds between fans and their favorite bands."

The legislation has the backing of prominent music industry groups such as the Recording Industry Association of America and Nashville Songwriters Association International.

What they're saying: NSAI executive director Bart Herbison tells Axios the new legislation is "a hell of a first step."