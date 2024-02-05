Mayor wants to create dedicated East Bank agency

A rendering of the park space planned for the East Bank. Image courtesy of the Metro Planning Department

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's administration wants to create a new authority to oversee the multibillion-dollar redevelopment of the East Bank.

Driving the news: O'Connell's team is collaborating with Nashville state lawmakers, who plan to file legislation to create the East Bank Authority in the coming days.

Why it matters: The redevelopment project figures to span decades and comes with significant financial and logistical hurdles. Creating a new agency dedicated to managing the project would ease the burden of work on other city agencies.

For instance, half a dozen city departments are dedicating staff to manage the East Bank project now. That level of staffing commitment isn't sustainable for a project expected to last multiple mayoral administrations.

The city already uses such authorities to run the airport, Metro-owned sports venues and the convention center.

Yes, but: Since the state contributed significantly to the financing of the new Titans stadium project, it stands to reason Republicans will want to appoint some of the board members to the new agency's board of directors.