Scoop: Gov. Lee proposes $500M toward new Titans stadium

Gov. Bill Lee is asking the legislature to approve $500 million in bonds toward a new Tennessee Titans stadium as part of his amended budget, multiple sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Titans revealed earlier this year that the cost to renovate Nissan Stadium has increased so much that building a new stadium may make more financial sense.

Lee's commitment of $500 million is just a portion of how much it would cost to build an enclosed stadium. A brand new facility would likely approach $2 billion.

Details: The financial commitment comes with major strings attached — the money must go toward an enclosed stadium, not an open-air stadium or a renovation.

The state funds are also contingent on the Titans and the city agreeing on a broader financing package.

The big picture: A new domed stadium would be the centerpiece of a broader redevelopment around the stadium.

The new stadium would be located to the east of Nissan Stadium, closer to the interstate.

The only previously known financing piece was a state law passed last year that redirects a portion of the sales tax dollars generated at the new development to help pay for stadium upgrades.

The intrigue: An enclosed stadium appeals to some state stakeholders because of its potential to generate additional tax revenue by hosting major events that the city's current outdoor stadium cannot.