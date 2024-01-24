An overhead view of the proposed East Bank development plan. TPAC would be located on lot E. Image: Courtesy of Mayor Freddie O'Connell's office

Mayor Freddie O'Connell's administration is on track to present an East Bank development agreement to Metro Council for approval by early March, according to one of his top aides.

State of play: Chief development officer Bob Mendes updated a council committee on Monday about the status of negotiations with the Fallon Company, which won the competitive process last year to serve as the developer for the city-owned land around the new Titans stadium.

Catch up quick: Mendes said the city has a tentative deal to build a new building for the Tennessee Performing Arts Center near the new stadium at the base of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

The East Bank development will prominently feature residential buildings with 1,550 total units, including 600 earmarked for affordable housing.

Between the lines: It was already expected that the redevelopment plan would feature TPAC and affordable housing, but Mendes gave the council a rare update while negotiations with the Fallon Company are ongoing.