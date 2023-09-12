A rendering of the park space planned for the East Bank. Image: Courtesy of the Metro Planning Department

Metro selected Boston-based the Fallon Company to serve as the city's master developer of the East Bank of the Cumberland River.

Why it matters: When Mayor John Cooper rolled out the East Bank plan a year ago, he touted its transportation solutions, affordable housing, parks, green space and bike lanes. The East Bank has been under-utilized for decades.

It will be up to the Fallon Company to make the city's ambitious Imagine East Bank plan a reality.

Cooper has discussed the possibility of incorporating a cultural campus on the East Bank, including a new home for the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the Nashville School of the Arts.

Details: A procurement panel selected the Fallon Company following a multi-month competitive bidding process. The city sent out an intent-to-award the contract to the Fallon Company on Tuesday, but final contract details still need to be negotiated in the coming months.

Metro Council will then need to sign off on the contract. Losing firms have 10 days to protest the procurement panel's decision.

"A procurement panel evaluated eight proposals and, after three rounds of review, selected the winning bidder based on their ability to deliver a project that builds a neighborhood that best serves Nashville," a Planning Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement yesterday.

Be smart: The Fallon Company's major projects include Fan Pier in Boston and Centre South in Charlotte.