Metro picks firm to lead East Bank development

Nate Rau

A rendering of the park space planned for the East Bank. Image: Courtesy of the Metro Planning Department

Metro selected Boston-based the Fallon Company to serve as the city's master developer of the East Bank of the Cumberland River.

Why it matters: When Mayor John Cooper rolled out the East Bank plan a year ago, he touted its transportation solutions, affordable housing, parks, green space and bike lanes. The East Bank has been under-utilized for decades.

  • It will be up to the Fallon Company to make the city's ambitious Imagine East Bank plan a reality.
  • Cooper has discussed the possibility of incorporating a cultural campus on the East Bank, including a new home for the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the Nashville School of the Arts.

Details: A procurement panel selected the Fallon Company following a multi-month competitive bidding process. The city sent out an intent-to-award the contract to the Fallon Company on Tuesday, but final contract details still need to be negotiated in the coming months.

  • Metro Council will then need to sign off on the contract. Losing firms have 10 days to protest the procurement panel's decision.
  • "A procurement panel evaluated eight proposals and, after three rounds of review, selected the winning bidder based on their ability to deliver a project that builds a neighborhood that best serves Nashville," a Planning Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement yesterday.

Be smart: The Fallon Company's major projects include Fan Pier in Boston and Centre South in Charlotte.

  • The Fallon Company's partners for the East Bank work include James Corner Field Operations, KPF, and Nashville-area firms Holladay Ventures, Pillars Development, EOA Architects, and Barge Design Solutions.
