Mayor John Cooper's administration remains in regular talks with executives from the Tennessee Performing Arts Center about building a new facility on the East Bank of the Cumberland River.

State of play: TPAC received $200 million in funding from Gov. Bill Lee's state budget this year. It is expected to receive another $300 million from the state next year.

As part of a 5-to-1 grant match, TPAC is embarking on a $100 million fundraising campaign to create a $600 million total capital budget for the new performing arts center.

TPAC announced its architectural team for the center in a press release last week. TPAC began looking for a new home after the state announced its intention to redevelop the James K. Polk building, where it is currently housed.

Although a location for a new facility hasn't officially been unveiled yet, all signs point to the East Bank near the recently approved new Titans stadium.

Context: TPAC serves as much more than a venue for traveling musicals and concerts.

It is also a hub for an array of fine arts organizations, including the Nashville Ballet and the Nashville Opera.

Catch up quick: Metro is nearing the conclusion of the procurement process to select a developer for the mixed-use project located next to the new stadium.

What she's saying: "Today is an extraordinary moment for us to dream, think bigger than ourselves and embrace this artistic opportunity to develop a new performance home that the community can be proud of," TPAC president and CEO Jennifer Turner said in a press release.