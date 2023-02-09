Gov. Bill Lee included a $200 million grant in his budget proposal to help the Tennessee Performing Arts Center find a new home.

State of play: TPAC is located downtown in the state-owned James K. Polk building. The state is pursuing a redevelopment of that property, which triggered the nonprofit group to ponder a new location.

The facility hosts ballets, musicals, concerts, plays and opera performances and serves as an educational asset for Nashville-area students.

A spokesperson for Lee said that beyond the line item in the budget documents, there are no further details right now.

Flashback: Mayor John Cooper said last year he'd like to see a new TPAC facility as part of a cultural campus on the East Bank of the Cumberland River.

Cooper and city leaders are pressing forward with a plan to revitalize the East Bank with new roads, greenways, bike lanes and mixed-use development.

The biggest project on the East Bank would be a new Titans stadium. The $2.1 billion project has received initial approval from the Metro Council, which still must sign off on the final financing plan.

What they're saying: Cooper spokesperson TJ Ducklo tells Axios the administration remains in conversations with TPAC's leadership, and "we’re optimistic about finding a path forward that is aligned with both the state budget process and TPAC’s site selection process.”

Yes, but: It's not certain a new TPAC building will be built on the East Bank as an exact location has not been determined.