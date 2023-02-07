Tennessee governor releases budget priorities

Gov. Bill Lee Monday announced a budget proposal driven by the state's dire infrastructure needs.

It follows months of promises to make roadwork a top priority during his second term.

Here are some of the big-ticket items Lee unveiled during his annual State of the State speech.

🚧 Road projects: Lee cited a whopping $26 billion backlog of road projects during his speech.

Much of the new investments in the 2023-24 budget proposal go toward that effort.

Lee wants $3 billion to support state road projects with an additional $300 million to help with local efforts.

The administration is also pursuing a plan to add new express toll lanes to some roads through partnerships with private companies in an effort to relieve traffic and defray costs in urban areas.

🔧 Technical colleges: Lee is proposing a historic $1 billion in capital funds for the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology.

The money would go toward creating six new TCAT campuses, expanding 16 existing ones and replacing seven outdated facilities.

The goal is to build a system that trains 10,000 new workers every year.

🍎 Education: Lee wants to put an additional $350 million toward his new K-12 funding formula, including $125 million for teacher raises.

During his speech, Lee said he wanted to raise the minimum pay for teachers to $50,000 by the end of his term.

🥕 Grocery tax holiday: After cutting the tax for a month last year, Lee wants to eliminate it for three consecutive months in the next fiscal year.

☔️ Rainy day fund: Lee wants to add $250 million to the state's savings, which would bring the fund to $2.05 billion.

🎭 TPAC: Lee's proposed budget includes a $200 million relocation grant for the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.