The Tennessee state budget has tax cuts for you

The state budget on track to be signed by Gov. Bill Lee includes more than $418 million in tax cuts, including breaks designed to help citizens deal with rising inflation.

The budget, which has already passed the House and Senate, slashes the state portion of license plate registration fees for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

It also eliminates the tax on food items in the month of August.

By the numbers: The license plate fee reduction costs $121 million, and the grocery tax holiday carries an estimated price tag of $80 million.

Other tax cuts in the budget include:

$68 million: Broadband tax relief for one year



$9.7 million: Doctors eliminated from professional privilege tax



$3 million: Agriculture machinery and equipment



$320,000: Tax-free gun safes

Why it matters: Your grocery bill will be a little lighter in August, and you'll save about $20 on your car registration.

When Lee rolled out the grocery plan last month, he said "suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean."

Yes, but: Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) lamented last week during the finance committee debate over the budget that lawmakers didn't do more to help state workers shoulder the burden of inflation.

Yarbro says the state should harness the power of its recurring surplus, estimated to be $1.32 billion.

What he's saying: "Where this becomes real is that the actual cost of living for every state employee, every public school teacher, is up about 8.5% last month compared to March last year," Yarbro said during a finance committee discussion.