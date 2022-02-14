Tennessee Performing Arts Center building faces redevelopment

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Tennessee Performing Arts Center is Nashville's latest cultural institution to face a precarious future.

The state-owned James K. Polk building, home to TPAC, has accrued $120 million in needed repairs.

As a result, the state is considering making the building available for a long-term redevelopment deal, the Tennessee Journal reported last week.

Why it matters: TPAC acknowledged the situation in a tweet after other media outlets picked up the original story.

"(The article) does reflect ongoing discussions with the state, which is supportive of TPAC's nonprofit mission and goals for future growth," the organization wrote.

The organization also clarified TPAC's leadership is involved in discussions with the state about the building's future.

State of play: The convergence of valuable real estate and artistic institutions has been a familiar tension in Nashville, where music venues have been subject to redevelopment threats.