The Lee administration unveiled a subdued state budget proposal Monday that reflects the state's flattening revenue after several years of significant growth.

But administration priorities remain intact, including plans for school voucher expansion and a franchise tax cut for Tennessee businesses.

Why it matters: There are fewer big-ticket projects in the budget book this year. But state Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson told reporters that pre-existing savings tucked into past budgets prepared the state for tighter times.

"We do not need wholesale budget cuts, and we do not need to raid our reserves," he said.

By the numbers: The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year comes in at $52.6 billion — nearly $10 billion short of the 2023-2024 budget, which is estimated at $62.5 billion.

What he's saying: "This budget is more challenging than previous budgets and in many ways it's a lot less exciting," Bryson said.

"[We've gone] from high growth to basically no growth."

"This budget continues to make key investments in Tennessee, just at a lower level than previous budgets."

🍎 Education: Lee's budget earmarks about $144.2 million in recurring funding for school vouchers, which would allow families to use state funding to pay for private school tuition. The funding would cover voucher costs for 20,000 students.

The budget would also add $261 million annually to the state's school funding formula.

💰 The franchise tax: Cutting the franchise tax for businesses is expected to reduce revenues by $410 million in the upcoming 2024-25 fiscal year. Officials also expect about $1.2 billion could be doled out in tax refunds for previous years.

State officials have said the business tax cut is needed to avoid lawsuits from businesses opposed to the tax structure.

"This extraordinary expense is a major budget item," Bryson said. But, he said, "wise planning and spending restraint" in previous years made it possible to absorb the cost.

🚨 Law enforcement: More than $17 million would go toward adding 60 positions to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

🥕 Of note: Lee's budget does not include a grocery tax holiday, which took place last year.

What's next: Lee's budget proposal requires legislative approval, and lawmakers are sure to alter it as the session continues.