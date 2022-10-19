41 mins ago - News

Colorado's midterm ballot is a lengthy one, with a top race for U.S. Senate all the way down to local ballot measures.

Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether Democrats can retain complete control of state government in Colorado and which federal contests will influence party rule in the Senate and the House.

  • The ballot measures will create new laws, taxes and constitutional changes.
How to vote in Colorado
  • County clerks are mailing ballots to active registered voters this week.
  • In-person early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs to Nov. 8 (except Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 6). See the state's election calendar for more details and deadlines.
  • Ballots are due by 7pm Nov. 8.

U.S. Senate: Michael Bennet (D) vs. Joe O'Dea (R)
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet (left) and Republican challenger Joe O'Dea. Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post, Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Colorado's U.S. Senate race is among the most competitive in the nation and defies typical politics.

Governor: Jared Polis (D) vs. Heidi Ganahl (R)
Gov. Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl. Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Jared Polis is seeking a second term as governor to continue a Democratic rewrite of state government. His GOP rival Heidi Ganahl, the only elected statewide Republican as a University of Colorado Board of Regents member, is looking to reverse his course.

Colorado ballot: Other major races
The remainder of the ballot will decide key statewide officers that wield clout in Colorado along with a handful of congressional seats.

Colorado 2022 ballot questions
Coloradans have key policy choices to make on the November ballot, including measures related to education, income tax and alcohol sales.

Denver ballot questions
Denver voters have their own ballot questions to answer on topics as wide-ranging as new taxes for public libraries and sidewalk maintenance.

