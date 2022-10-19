Colorado voters' guide: 2022 election candidates and ballot measures
Colorado's midterm ballot is a lengthy one, with a top race for U.S. Senate all the way down to local ballot measures.
Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether Democrats can retain complete control of state government in Colorado and which federal contests will influence party rule in the Senate and the House.
- The ballot measures will create new laws, taxes and constitutional changes.
How to vote in Colorado
- County clerks are mailing ballots to active registered voters this week.
- In-person early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs to Nov. 8 (except Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 6). See the state's election calendar for more details and deadlines.
- Ballots are due by 7pm Nov. 8.
Go deeper:
- What to know in Colorado: Answers to common voting questions
- Colorado election conspiracies cloud vote as mail ballots arrive
U.S. Senate: Michael Bennet (D) vs. Joe O'Dea (R)
Colorado's U.S. Senate race is among the most competitive in the nation and defies typical politics.
Go deeper:
- Trump trashes GOP Senate candidate O'Dea in Colorado
- Bennet aligns closely with Biden ahead of ballot drop
- Senate candidate O'Dea's business record in the spotlight
- O'Dea backed tougher abortion ban to make 2020 ballot
- Democrats see O'Dea as Cory Gardner 2.0, but now they're ready
- Why Dems are more confident in Colorado's U.S. Senate race, in 1 chart
Governor: Jared Polis (D) vs. Heidi Ganahl (R)
Jared Polis is seeking a second term as governor to continue a Democratic rewrite of state government. His GOP rival Heidi Ganahl, the only elected statewide Republican as a University of Colorado Board of Regents member, is looking to reverse his course.
Go deeper:
- Ganahl wants to slash state budget to eliminate Colorado income tax
- Colorado GOP candidates' ties to law enforcement influence campaigns
- Political Pulse: Ganahl sticks to the right and more headlines
Colorado ballot: Other major races
The remainder of the ballot will decide key statewide officers that wield clout in Colorado along with a handful of congressional seats.
- 1-minute voter guide: Democratic incumbent Phil Weiser pitted against rival John Kellner in attorney general's contest
- 1-minute voter guide: Treasurer Dave Young meets GOP challenger Lang Sias
- 1-minute voter guide: Jena Griswold seeks re-election against GOP's Pam Anderson in secretary of state race
- 1-minute voter guide: Erik Aadland and Brittany Pettersen want to represent 7th Congressional District
- 1-minute voter guide: Yadira Caraveo and Barbara Kirkmeyer battle for new 8th Congressional District
Go deeper:
- Colorado Republicans make immigration a 2022 campaign issue
- How the 8th District candidates' legislative records compare
- Abortion dominates health care conversation in 8th District race
- Latino voters look to shape the 8th District's seat
- Jena Griswold's ads use taxpayer dollars and boost her image
Colorado 2022 ballot questions
Coloradans have key policy choices to make on the November ballot, including measures related to education, income tax and alcohol sales.
- 1-minute voter guide: Proposition 121 cuts income taxes
- 1-minute voter guide: Proposition 122 would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
- 1-minute voter guide: Propositions 124, 125 and 126 on alcohol
- 1-minute voter guide: Proposition FF increases taxes to provide free school meals
- 1-minute voter guide: Amendments D, E, F and Prop. GG
Denver ballot questions
Denver voters have their own ballot questions to answer on topics as wide-ranging as new taxes for public libraries and sidewalk maintenance.
- 1-minute voter guide: Initiated Ordinance 305 proposes eviction help
- 1-minute voter guide: Initiated Ordinance 306 on recycling
- 1-minute voter guide: Initiated Ordinance 307 on sidewalk repair
- 1-minute voter guide: Ballot Measure 2I increases taxes for Denver Public Library
- 1-minute voter guide: Referred questions 2J, 2K and 2L
More midterm elections news from Axios
