How Axios Denver covers politics and the 2022 election
As the 2022 election season kicks into high gear, we wanted to offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how we cover politics.
- (We shared this information with Axios Denver members last month — join here to get the scoop first.)
What to know: Our mission this midterm election is to deliver smart news that cuts through the spin and delivers actionable intelligence to voters.
- And we're preparing voter guides for each of the major statewide races and ballot measures to help you make decisions.
Between the lines: When it comes to covering politics, here at Axios we abide by an ethics policy that you can read on our website.
- Second, we practice fact-based coverage and follow our company's guiding principle to cover politics and other topics with "clinical, critical and balanced eyes."
What this means: We are independent, nonpartisan observers. (And we don't publish opinion pieces, either.)
- On a personal level, we don't endorse or participate in campaigns or political causes.
Why it matters: We want to earn your trust, and the first step is transparency.
The bottom line: To that end, we aren't perfect — so we want to hear from you about how we can do better.
- Don't hesitate to reach out to all of us at [email protected]
