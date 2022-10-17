How Axios Denver covers politics and the 2022 election

As the 2022 election season kicks into high gear, we wanted to offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how we cover politics.

(We shared this information with Axios Denver members last month — join here to get the scoop first.)

What to know: Our mission this midterm election is to deliver smart news that cuts through the spin and delivers actionable intelligence to voters.

And we're preparing voter guides for each of the major statewide races and ballot measures to help you make decisions.

Between the lines: When it comes to covering politics, here at Axios we abide by an ethics policy that you can read on our website.

Second, we practice fact-based coverage and follow our company's guiding principle to cover politics and other topics with "clinical, critical and balanced eyes."

What this means: We are independent, nonpartisan observers. (And we don't publish opinion pieces, either.)

On a personal level, we don't endorse or participate in campaigns or political causes.

Why it matters: We want to earn your trust, and the first step is transparency.

The bottom line: To that end, we aren't perfect — so we want to hear from you about how we can do better.