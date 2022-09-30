Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea signed a petition to put a measure on the Colorado ballot in 2020 that would ban all abortions after 22 weeks, including in cases of rape and incest.

Why it matters: O'Dea's position on abortion is a central issue in the race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet. And the revelation — first reported by the Colorado Sun — raises new questions about where O'Dea stands on the issue.

His daughter appears in a campaign commercial saying her father "supports a woman's right to choose." And O'Dea has stated he supports Roe v. Wade, but that's not the full picture.

The backstory: O'Dea's campaign told Axios Denver he would support a prohibition on abortion after 20 weeks, including exceptions for situations involving rape, incest and threats to the mother's life.

But the candidate made clear he wouldn't pursue legislation seeking a ban.

Yes, but: The latest details about his work to get Proposition 115 on the 2020 ballot suggest otherwise.

He previously acknowledged voting for the measure, which he said he didn't fully consider. It only allows exceptions to the 22-week ban if the physical life of the mother is at risk.

The other side: Bennet supports Colorado's law that protects unfettered abortion access.