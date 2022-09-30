Colorado Senate candidate Joe O’Dea campaigned for tougher abortion ban to make 2020 ballot
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea signed a petition to put a measure on the Colorado ballot in 2020 that would ban all abortions after 22 weeks, including in cases of rape and incest.
Why it matters: O'Dea's position on abortion is a central issue in the race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet. And the revelation — first reported by the Colorado Sun — raises new questions about where O'Dea stands on the issue.
- His daughter appears in a campaign commercial saying her father "supports a woman's right to choose." And O'Dea has stated he supports Roe v. Wade, but that's not the full picture.
The backstory: O'Dea's campaign told Axios Denver he would support a prohibition on abortion after 20 weeks, including exceptions for situations involving rape, incest and threats to the mother's life.
- But the candidate made clear he wouldn't pursue legislation seeking a ban.
Yes, but: The latest details about his work to get Proposition 115 on the 2020 ballot suggest otherwise.
- He previously acknowledged voting for the measure, which he said he didn't fully consider. It only allows exceptions to the 22-week ban if the physical life of the mother is at risk.
The other side: Bennet supports Colorado's law that protects unfettered abortion access.
