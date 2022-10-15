1-minute voter guide: Amendment D, E, F and Prop. GG in Colorado
The Colorado General Assembly referred a handful of measures to Colorado voters and asked them to decide the outcome.
What to know: Here's a breakdown of four of the measures.
- All the amendments — which are changes to the state Constitution — require 55% for approval. Propositions, which are law changes, only need a simple majority to pass.
Amendment D: This would add a new 23rd Judicial District, and would require them to be appointed from the current 18th Judicial District, which covers the same territory.
- Starting in 2025, the 18th District will consist of Arapahoe County, and the 23rd will include Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.
Amendment E: The change would reduce property taxes for surviving spouses of U.S. armed forces who receive the Gold Star, which is given to those who die from service-related injury or disease.
- Currently, this homestead exemption on 50% of the first $200,000 of a house's value from taxation applies to seniors and disabled veterans.
- It would cost about $360,000 a year in state tax revenue.
Amendment F: The measure would add to recent efforts to expand and professionalize charitable gambling in Colorado. It allows more nonprofits to qualify for bingo-style raffles, by reducing the number of years since establishment to three.
- It also allows those nonprofits with bingo raffles to pay workers the minimum wage at first and then removes the salary cap after June 30, 2024.
Proposition GG: This change to state law would require citizen-initiative income tax measures to include a table with the fiscal impact for individual votes on petitions and the ballot.
- The other side: The Democratic-controlled Legislature, which sets the annual budget, sees this as a way to inform voters of the fiscal impact of their votes.
