1-minute voter guide: Amendment D, E, F and Prop. GG in Colorado

The Colorado General Assembly referred a handful of measures to Colorado voters and asked them to decide the outcome.

What to know: Here's a breakdown of four of the measures.

All the amendments — which are changes to the state Constitution — require 55% for approval. Propositions, which are law changes, only need a simple majority to pass.

Amendment D: This would add a new 23rd Judicial District, and would require them to be appointed from the current 18th Judicial District, which covers the same territory.

Starting in 2025, the 18th District will consist of Arapahoe County, and the 23rd will include Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.

Amendment E: The change would reduce property taxes for surviving spouses of U.S. armed forces who receive the Gold Star, which is given to those who die from service-related injury or disease.

Currently, this homestead exemption on 50% of the first $200,000 of a house's value from taxation applies to seniors and disabled veterans.

It would cost about $360,000 a year in state tax revenue.

Amendment F: The measure would add to recent efforts to expand and professionalize charitable gambling in Colorado. It allows more nonprofits to qualify for bingo-style raffles, by reducing the number of years since establishment to three.

It also allows those nonprofits with bingo raffles to pay workers the minimum wage at first and then removes the salary cap after June 30, 2024.

Proposition GG: This change to state law would require citizen-initiative income tax measures to include a table with the fiscal impact for individual votes on petitions and the ballot.