Psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelic plants would be decriminalized and regulated in Colorado under Proposition 122, if passed.

The measure would allow for the use, possession, growth and transport of plants containing psilocybin and psilocin for people ages 21 and older.

Why it matters: If voters approve the measure, Colorado would join Oregon, becoming the second state to decriminalize psychedelics use (Oregon goes further, legalizing the substance's use).

Zoom in: The measure would define plants and fungi like magic mushrooms as natural medicine, and allow for its sale in licensed "healing centers," where people could use them under supervision.

Studies have suggested psychedelics can help treat depression and other illnesses.

Supporters say the measure will allow treatment alternatives for people with conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder and terminally ill patients.

Flashback: Voters in Denver decided in May 2019 to decriminalize magic mushrooms in the city, making them among the lowest priority for local police, and paving the way for a statewide effort.

The other side: Opponents include parent groups concerned the decriminalization could lead to increased use among young people, while other critics include those who support the use of psychedelics, but oppose state involvement in its use.