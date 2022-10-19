Colorado's elections face unprecedented threats, and the issue is becoming central to the secretary of state race.

Why it matters: The state's chief election official holds the bully pulpit to counter misinformation and falsehoods related to voting, a core tenet of democracy, particularly as threats rise.

Meet the candidates: Democratic Jena Griswold, 38, is in her first term after defeating incumbent Republican Wayne Williams in the Democratic wave election of 2018. She is a Colorado native and lawyer who previously worked for the Obama and Hickenlooper administrations.

GOP challenger Pam Anderson, 52, served eight years as the former Jefferson County clerk and recorder and then led the state clerks association, working to improve election administration at the state Legislature.

What they're saying: Both candidates assert elections are secure in Colorado — but their approach to the job differs.

Griswold led efforts to battle election deniers, using more than $1 million in pandemic relief on bipartisan TV ads, which helped boost her image ahead of November. She also raised campaign cash by highlighting the threat of election deniers.

Anderson takes a different tack. She said the office needs to be more professional and less political, noting high staff turnover under Griswold and her vocal political stances. Anderson also wants to take steps to improve election security, such as reducing the number of ballots one person can return.

The intrigue: Anderson is getting support from across the political spectrum, including former Denver and Boulder election clerks. She also received the endorsement of the Denver Post.