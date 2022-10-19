When Democrats came into power in the 2018 election, it carried Dave Young to victory in the state treasurer's race — only the second time the party held the post in more than two decades.

What's new: This year, Young faces a challenge from Republican Lang Sias. Both are former state lawmakers.

Meet the candidates: Young worked as a teacher for decades before serving in the statehouse, where he sat on the powerful legislative budget committee. He represented Greeley and his wife, Mary, now holds the seat.

Sias, who lives in Arvada, served four years in the House before being named Walker Stapleton's lieutenant governor nominee in 2018. The pair lost to Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Diane Primavera.

Sias is a former fighter pilot and now flies commercial planes. He also serves on the state pension's oversight committee.

Be smart: Colorado's treasurer acts as the state's chief financial officer, managing fiscal programs assigned by the Legislature and overseeing government investment accounts.

Where they stand: The two candidates are divided on how to handle the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. Young supports loosening the restrictions in the constitutional amendment, while Sias identifies as a fiscal conservative and supports how TABOR limits government spending.