Former President Trump remained uncharacteristically quiet in Colorado's midterm elections. Until now.

Driving the news: He took to social media Monday to trash Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea, labeling him a "Republican in name only," and urging followers not to support the contender.

"MAGA doesn't vote for stupid people with big mouths," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Why it matters: The race is one of the most-watched in the nation and Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet's re-election could help determine which major party controls the U.S. Senate.

But Republicans can't win in blue-tilting Colorado — where Democrats hold a 3-percentage point, or 125,000 voter, registration advantage — without a unified base and support from a significant number of unaffiliated voters.

The backstory: Trump kept his mouth shut in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, despite the candidacy from a loyal supporter, state Rep. Ron Hanks, who went behind police lines at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

O'Dea defeated Hanks in the June primary and moved to distance himself from Trump, saying he would support the ex-president's re-election in 2024. But it went largely unnoticed by Trump himself.

The intrigue: That changed after O'Dea repeated his anti-Trump stance Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," and mentioned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott as top GOP choices for a presidential bid.

Trump's opposition only exacerbates O'Dea's weakness with Republicans. Earlier in the race, O'Dea alienated some in his party by expressing support for same-sex marriage and abortion rights in the first 20 weeks.

Hanks, his former rival, endorsed Libertarian candidate Brian Peotter earlier this month.

What he's saying: O'Dea issued a statement saying Trump is "entitled to his opinion, but I'm my own man and I'll call it like I see it."

More news from Axios: