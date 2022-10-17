Denver's Initiated Ordinance 305 — known as No Eviction Without Representation — would raise landlords' taxes to provide free legal representation for people facing evictions.

Details: The measure would charge landlords an annual fee of $75 per rental unit in 2023 — expected to generate nearly $12 million in its first year — and increase the fees in future years based on the Colorado consumer price index, or inflation.

The landlord tax — pushed by NEWR Denver, a group of renters' advocates — would be used to fund a tenants' legal service and assistance coordinator, the ballot language states.

The funding would also support a tenants' committee whose seven members will receive a $1,000 annual stipend.

By the numbers: The city averaged nearly 9,000 evictions annually between 2010 and 2019, according to data from Denver's Department of Housing and Stability.

Meanwhile, the cost per household for eviction legal assistance averages about $700.

The other side: The Apartment Association of Metro Denver and other key industry groups argue the tax is unnecessary because of existing city services. For example, Denver leaders approved a measure last year that gives free legal counsel for evictions to low-income renters.