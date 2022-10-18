The Denver City Council asked voters to decide a handful of policies this November.

Here's a breakdown of three of the measures:

Referred Question 2J: This asks voters if the city can keep $1.3 million in tax revenue from the 2020 sales tax that voters approved to fund climate action initiatives, instead of returning it. The initial revenue estimates fell lower than collections, so the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights requires voter approval to keep the additional money.

The 0.25% climate action tax will remain whether 2J passes. But if approved, the measure would allow the city to continue to impose and collect the tax to the full extent.

Referred Question 2K: Similar to 2J, the measure would allow the city to keep $1.3 million in extra tax revenue from the 2020 sales tax voters passed to fund homeless resolution initiatives.

The 0.25% homeless resolution tax will remain whether 2K passes. But if approved, the measure would allow the city to continue to impose and collect the tax to the full extent.

Referred Question 2L: This would make several changes to the city's municipal elections, including requiring ballot initiatives to contain one subject for clarity; moving forward deadlines for candidates to be certified; and allowing the city's clerk to decide ballot measure titles.