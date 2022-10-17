The Denver Public Library signage on the Burnham F. Hoyt Rotunda. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The average Denver homeowner will pay an extra $4.19 a month starting in 2023 if city voters approve Ballot Measure 2I in this November's election.

Details: 2I will ask voters to approve a 1.5 increase to the mill levy property tax rate to raise an extra $36 million to support the library system's nearly 30 locations across the city.

After 2023, the mill levy may increase without limit to maintain existing services and meet the rising demand for additional services, library officials say.

Context: Unlike some other municipalities, which fund their libraries through dedicated property taxes, Denver's library system is funded through the city's discretionary general fund.

Zoom in: The property tax increase would support higher pay for librarians and staff — many of whom earn below-market wages.

The funding would also improve the library's technology resources, expand and diversify collections and programing, open libraries on nights and weekends, and enhance safety.

What they're saying: Proponents argue the property tax increase is necessary because funding for the library has not kept up with growing demand.

A properly funded library can level the playing field by providing access to resources and technology needed in Denver's underserved communities, they say.

The other side: No organized opposition group has formed, and no written comments against the measure were submitted in the city's ballot information booklet.